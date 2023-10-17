Insider Sell: President and CEO Samuel Norton Sells 50,000 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc

38 minutes ago

On October 17, 2023, Samuel Norton, President and CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG, Financial), sold 50,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 150,000 shares and purchased 350,000 shares.

Samuel Norton is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the shipping industry. As the President and CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc, he is responsible for the overall strategic direction and operational execution of the company. His recent sell-off of shares may raise questions among investors about the company's future prospects.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc is a leading provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. and international flag markets. The company operates a fleet of vessels that provide transportation services in various markets, including the U.S. Flag, International Flag, and the Jones Act.

The insider transaction history for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc shows a mixed trend. Over the past year, there has been one insider buy and 16 insider sells. This could indicate a lack of confidence among insiders about the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc were trading for $4.61 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $334.613 million. The price-earnings ratio is 8.35, lower than the industry median of 9.03 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $4.61 and a GuruFocus Value of $2.83, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.63. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by the insider, coupled with the company's overvaluation, may be a cause for concern for potential investors. However, it's important to consider all factors, including the company's overall performance and market conditions, before making investment decisions.

