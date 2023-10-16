On October 16, 2023, Scott Romine, President and CEO of Jackson Financial Inc (JXN, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year.

Who is Scott Romine?

Scott Romine is the President and CEO of Jackson Financial Inc. He has been with the company for several years, leading it through various stages of growth and development. His recent sell-off of shares is noteworthy and warrants a closer look.

About Jackson Financial Inc

Jackson Financial Inc is a leading financial services company. It provides a wide range of services including wealth management, retirement planning, and insurance solutions. The company is known for its innovative approach to financial services and its commitment to customer satisfaction.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Scott Romine has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction of 5,000 shares is part of this larger trend.

The insider transaction history for Jackson Financial Inc shows a total of 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a trend towards selling among insiders, which could be a signal for investors to watch closely.

Relationship with Stock Price

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Jackson Financial Inc were trading at $39.67 each. This gives the company a market cap of $3.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.01, which is lower than the industry median of 12.05 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The relationship between insider sells and the stock price can be complex. In some cases, insider selling can be a bearish signal, suggesting that those with the most knowledge about the company believe its stock is overvalued. However, insiders may also sell shares for personal reasons unrelated to the company's performance. Therefore, while the insider's recent sell-off is noteworthy, it should be considered as part of a broader analysis of the company's performance and market conditions.

As always, investors are advised to do their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

