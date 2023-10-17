EVP, CEO, DMS Steven Borges Sells 4,057 Shares of Jabil Inc

On October 17, 2023, Steven Borges, the Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Managed Services (DMS) at Jabil Inc (JBL, Financial), sold 4,057 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell-offs that have been observed over the past year.

Jabil Inc is a leading global manufacturing solutions provider. The company provides comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to global electronics and technology companies. With more than 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries, Jabil delivers innovative, integrated, and tailored solutions to customers across a broad range of industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 79,244 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is reflected in the company's overall insider transaction history, with 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

1714552078451404800.png

The relationship between insider sell-offs and the stock price is often complex. In some cases, a high volume of insider selling can indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons unrelated to the company's performance, such as personal financial planning or portfolio diversification.

On the day of the insider's recent sell-off, shares of Jabil Inc were trading at $136 each, giving the company a market cap of $17.99 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 22.90, which is higher than both the industry median of 21.22 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Jabil Inc is significantly overvalued. With a price of $136 and a GuruFocus Value of $77.87, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.75.

1714552099032854528.png

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the overall trend of insider selling at Jabil Inc may raise some concerns, it's important for investors to consider these actions in the context of the company's valuation and other market factors. As always, a comprehensive analysis of the company's financials, industry position, and future prospects is essential for making informed investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

