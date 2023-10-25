Procter & Gamble Co's Dividend Analysis

2 hours ago

An In-depth Look at Procter & Gamble Co's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Procter & Gamble Co (PG, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.94 per share, payable on 2023-11-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-19. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Procter & Gamble Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

About Procter & Gamble Co

Established in 1837, Procter & Gamble has evolved into one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, boasting over $80 billion in annual sales. The company's portfolio includes a lineup of leading brands, such as Tide, Charmin, Pantene, and Pampers, each generating over $1 billion in annual global sales. Procter & Gamble Co operates globally, with international sales accounting for approximately 53% of its total revenue.

1714582302887047168.png

Procter & Gamble Co's Dividend History

Procter & Gamble Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1957, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1957, earning it the status of a dividend king, a title bestowed upon companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 66 years.

1714582326291263488.png

Procter & Gamble Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.54% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.58%, suggesting an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 6.70%, decreasing to 6.00% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.50%.

1714582349787754496.png

Payout Ratio and Profitability: Assessing Dividend Sustainability

When assessing the sustainability of a dividend, it's crucial to consider the company's payout ratio. Procter & Gamble Co's dividend payout ratio as of 2023-06-30 is 0.62, suggesting that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings for future growth and unexpected downturns. Procter & Gamble Co's profitability rank is 8 out of 10, indicating good profitability prospects. The company has consistently reported positive net income over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Procter & Gamble Co's Growth Metrics

A company must have robust growth metrics to ensure the sustainability of dividends. Procter & Gamble Co's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model, with an average annual increase of approximately 6.90%, outperforming approximately 51.49% of global competitors. Procter & Gamble Co's 3-year EPS growth rate of approximately 6.00% per year on average also outperforms approximately 47.31% of global competitors. The company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 21.00% outperforms approximately 76.7% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Procter & Gamble Co's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, high profitability, and strong growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend-focused investors. The company's ability to sustain and grow its dividends over the long term is a testament to its solid financial performance and strategic initiatives. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider all relevant factors before making a decision.

