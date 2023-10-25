Patterson Companies Inc's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Patterson Companies Inc

Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on 2023-11-03, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-19. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Patterson Companies Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Patterson Companies Inc Do?

Patterson Companies Inc is a leading dental distributor and wholesaler of consumable products and equipment operating through two business segments, Patterson Dental, and Patterson Animal Health. The company's segment includes Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Animal Health segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Glimpse at Patterson Companies Inc's Dividend History

Patterson Companies Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2010. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Patterson Companies Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2010. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 13 years.

Breaking Down Patterson Companies Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Patterson Companies Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.36% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.36%. This suggests an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months. And over the past decade, Patterson Companies Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 5.30%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-07-31, Patterson Companies Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.47.

Patterson Companies Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Patterson Companies Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-07-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Patterson Companies Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Patterson Companies Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Patterson Companies Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 4.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 59.76% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Patterson Companies Inc's consistent dividend payments, decent growth rate, moderate payout ratio, and good profitability and growth metrics make it an attractive option for income-focused investors. However, investors should also consider other factors such as the company's future growth prospects, industry trends, and overall market conditions before making an investment decision. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

