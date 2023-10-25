Hemisphere Energy Corp's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at Hemisphere Energy Corp's Dividend Performance

Hemisphere Energy Corp(HMENF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on 2023-11-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-19. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Hemisphere Energy Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Hemisphere Energy Corp Do?

Hemisphere Energy Corp is a Canadian oil company focused on the sustainable growth of its high netback, low decline conventional heavy oil assets through water and polymer flood-enhanced recovery methods. It specializes in the development of conventional oil pools using enhanced oil recoveries methods such as waterflood and polymer flood to maximize production and oil recovery. The company's oil assets are in the Manville oil play in the Atlee Buffalo and Jenner areas of southeastern Alberta.

A Glimpse at Hemisphere Energy Corp's Dividend History

Hemisphere Energy Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2022. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Hemisphere Energy Corp has increased its dividend each year since -. The stock is thus listed as a dividend king, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 2023 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Hemisphere Energy Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Hemisphere Energy Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 7.17% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.13%. This suggests an expectation of decrease dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on Hemisphere Energy Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Hemisphere Energy Corp stock as of today is approximately 7.17%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Hemisphere Energy Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.43.

Hemisphere Energy Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Hemisphere Energy Corp's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 3 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Hemisphere Energy Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Hemisphere Energy Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Hemisphere Energy Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 39.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 88.95% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Hemisphere Energy Corp's earnings increased by approximately 119.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 93.23% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Hemisphere Energy Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust growth rate, healthy payout ratio, and fair profitability rank make it a worthy consideration for investors seeking dividend income. Its impressive revenue and EPS growth rates further strengthen its position. However, investors should continue to monitor these metrics to ensure the company's dividend sustainability. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.