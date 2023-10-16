BOXER CAPITAL, LLC Boosts Stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc

BOXER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a San Diego-based investment firm, recently increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX, Financial), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision oncology therapies. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the firm and the traded company, and the financial health and industry performance of the stock.

Transaction Details

On October 16, 2023, BOXER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) added 1,250,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc to its portfolio at a trade price of $6.98 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in the company to 15,912,577 shares, representing 5.13% of its portfolio and 15.64% of the company's outstanding shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the firm's portfolio. As of October 18, 2023, the stock's price has risen to $7.2, representing a gain of 3.15% since the transaction.

Profile of BOXER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

BOXER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 12860 EL CAMINO REAL, SAN DIEGO, CA 92130. The firm manages a portfolio of 79 stocks, with a total equity of $2.16 billion. Its top holdings include Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA, Financial), Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS, Financial), SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX, Financial), Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD, Financial), and Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA, Financial).

1714612640677949440.png

About Tango Therapeutics Inc

Tango Therapeutics Inc, a US-based biotechnology company, is dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. The company, which went public on August 11, 2021, generates revenue through collaborations and licenses. As of October 18, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $732.517 million. The company's GF Score is 18/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

1714612618146148352.png

Financial Health and Industry Performance of Tango Therapeutics Inc

Tango Therapeutics Inc has a balance sheet rank of 5/10, a profitability rank of 1/10, a growth rank of 0/10, a GF value rank of 0/10, and a momentum rank of 0/10. The company's Altman Z score is 1.22, and its cash to debt ratio is 7.79, ranking 762nd in the industry.

In the biotechnology industry, the company's return on equity (ROE) of -42.34% and return on assets (ROA) of -25.05% rank 681st and 621st, respectively. The company has not shown any growth in gross margin or operating margin in the past three years.

Transaction Impact Analysis

The recent transaction by BOXER CAPITAL, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) has increased its exposure to the biotechnology sector and specifically to Tango Therapeutics Inc. Given the firm's significant stake in the company, any future performance of the stock will have a notable impact on the firm's portfolio. However, investors should be aware of the company's low profitability and growth ranks, as well as its poor GF Score, which indicate potential risks associated with this stock.

