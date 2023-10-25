Abbott Laboratories (ABT, Financial), with a daily gain of 3.76% and a 3-month loss of -13.41%, has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.93. Is this stock modestly undervalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Abbott Laboratories, providing a comprehensive understanding of its intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company that manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Its products range from pacemakers, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula to diagnostic platforms. Approximately 60% of its sales are derived from outside the United States. Despite its current share price of $95.6, the GF Value estimates its fair value to be $118.14, suggesting that the stock may be modestly undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor reflecting the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT, Financial), with a market cap of $165.90 billion, is believed to be modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are key indicators of a company's financial strength. Abbott Laboratories has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.48, which is lower than 76.92% of 832 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The overall financial strength of Abbott Laboratories is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces investment risk. Abbott Laboratories has been profitable 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $40.20 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.93. Its operating margin is 15.23%, ranking better than 75.75% of 829 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, the profitability of Abbott Laboratories is strong, ranking 9 out of 10.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Abbott Laboratories is 11.4%, ranking better than 60.88% of 726 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 16.4%, ranking better than 61.59% of 729 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

An effective way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, while WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Abbott Laboratories's ROIC was 9.69, while its WACC came in at 8.1.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abbott Laboratories (ABT, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 61.59% of 729 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. For more information about Abbott Laboratories stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

