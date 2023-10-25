Insulet Corp (PODD, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 3.63%, despite a significant 3-month loss of -48.98%. Moreover, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.89. Given these statistics, the question arises: Is Insulet (PODD) significantly undervalued? This article aims to answer this question by conducting a comprehensive valuation analysis of the company. We encourage readers to delve into the following sections for an in-depth understanding of Insulet's value.

Company Overview

Established in 2000, Insulet Corp is dedicated to simplifying continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes. The company developed the Omnipod system, a small, disposable insulin infusion device operated via a smartphone for dosage control. Since its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, the Omnipod system is now used by approximately 360,000 insulin-dependent diabetics worldwide. With a stock price of $146.51, Insulet (PODD, Financial) has a market cap of $10.20 billion. The company's fair value, according to the GF Value, is $376.97.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair value. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is likely overvalued and may yield poor future returns. Conversely, if it falls significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued and could offer high future returns.

Insulet Corp (PODD, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. Given its current price, Insulet's long-term stock return is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Evaluating Financial Strength

Financial strength is a critical factor in avoiding permanent capital loss. Investors need to research and review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Insulet has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.46, ranking worse than 77.52% of 832 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The company's overall financial strength is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. Insulet has been profitable for 5 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had revenue of $1.50 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.89. Its operating margin is 5.82%, ranking better than 57.18% of 829 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Insulet's profitability at 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Insulet's average annual revenue growth is 16.4%, ranking better than 70.39% of 726 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 8.1%, ranking worse than 51.85% of 729 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Insulet's ROIC was 5.68, while its WACC was 9.51.

Conclusion

Overall, Insulet (PODD, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth ranks worse than 51.85% of 729 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. For more information about Insulet's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.