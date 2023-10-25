Value-focused investors are consistently seeking stocks priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL, Financial). Currently priced at $36.67, the stock recorded a loss of 8.6% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 32.58%. The stock's fair valuation, according to its GF Value, is $73.56.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.

GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with United Airlines Holdings should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 1.05, and the company's revenues per share and Earnings Per Share (EPS) have been on a downward trend over the past five years, which raises a crucial question: Is United Airlines Holdings a hidden gem or a value trap? These indicators suggest that United Airlines Holdings, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding the Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Profile: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL, Financial)

United Airlines is a major U.S. network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers. With a market cap of $12 billion and sales of $50.90 billion, the company has an operating margin of 10.25 and a Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 6.3 against a Weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 5.78. Despite these figures, the company's financial health may be weak, as suggested by its low Altman Z-Score.

United Airlines Holdings's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating United Airlines Holdings's historical data, 2021: 0.01; 2022: -0.01; 2023: 0.03, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates United Airlines Holdings's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

Warning Signs: Declining Revenues and Earnings

A declining trend in revenues per share is a telltale indicator of a company's potential trouble. In the case of United Airlines Holdings, both the revenue per share (evident from the last five years' TTM data: 2019: 158; 2020: 124.68; 2021: 47.12; 2022: 108.81; 2023: 153.04; ) and the 5-year revenue growth rate (-7.3%) have shown signs of decline. This pattern may point to underlying challenges such as diminishing demand for United Airlines Holdings's products, or escalating competition in its market sector. Either scenario can pose serious risks to the company's future performance, warranting a thorough analysis by investors.

The Red Flag: Sluggish Earnings Growth

The company's earnings picture does not look much brighter. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate (-42.3%) is sluggish, and the future 3 to 5-year EPS growth estimate (36.63%) does not show a promising uptick. These indicators could suggest the company is struggling to translate sales into profits effectively, a critical element of a successful business model.

Despite its low price-to-fair-value ratio, United Airlines Holdings's falling revenues and earnings cast a long shadow over its investment attractiveness. A low price relative to intrinsic value can indeed suggest an investment opportunity, but only if the company's fundamentals are sound or improving. In United Airlines Holdings's case, the declining revenues, EBITDA, and earnings growth suggest that the company's issues may be more than just cyclical fluctuations.

Without a clear turnaround strategy, there's a risk that the company's performance could continue to deteriorate, leading to further price declines. In such a scenario, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio may be more indicative of a value trap than a value opportunity.

Conclusion

Considering the factors discussed, United Airlines Holdings seems to be more of a value trap than a promising investment. Its declining revenues, sluggish earnings growth, and low Altman Z-Score suggest possible financial distress. Therefore, investors must exercise caution and carry out thorough due diligence before making any investment decisions.

