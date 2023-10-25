Terex (TEX): A Modestly Undervalued Gem? An In-Depth Valuation Analysis

Unraveling the intrinsic value of Terex Corp (TEX) to determine its true market worth

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Terex Corp (TEX, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -7.36% and a three-month loss of -24.55%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 6.52. This raises the question: is Terex (TEX) modestly undervalued? Our valuation analysis aims to answer this question. We invite you to delve into the following analysis for a comprehensive understanding of Terex's market position.

Company Snapshot

Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment, such as material handlers, cranes, and concrete mixer trucks. The company's current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift to focus on its two core segments after divesting a handful of underperforming businesses. Terex's remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management.

Terex's stock price stands at $50.24, while its fair value (GF Value) is estimated at $58.2. This comparison suggests that Terex might be modestly undervalued. The following sections will provide a deeper understanding of Terex's valuation through a financial lens, coupled with crucial company details.

1714650421622009856.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides a snapshot of the stock's fair trading value. It is computed based on three factors:

  1. Historical multiples at which the stock has traded.
  2. A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth.
  3. Future estimates of business performance.

The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return is expected to be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Terex (TEX, Financial), with its current price of $50.24 per share and a market cap of $3.40 billion, appears to be modestly undervalued. Given this undervaluation, the long-term return of Terex's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1714650401577431040.png

These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Thus, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Terex has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.4, which is worse than 55.98% of 209 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. GuruFocus ranks Terex's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1714650445223358464.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Terex has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.52. Its operating margin is 12.04%, which ranks better than 78.95% of 209 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Overall, Terex's profitability is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Terex is 1.6%, which ranks worse than 64.22% of 204 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.5%, which ranks worse than 53.04% of 181 companies in the same industry.

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Terex's ROIC is 22.15, and its WACC is 13.02.

1714650462298370048.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terex (TEX, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth ranks worse than 53.04% of 181 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. To learn more about Terex stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.