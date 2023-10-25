Assessing the Ownership Landscape of Dollar Tree Inc(DLTR)

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR, Financial), a leading discount store operator in the U.S. and Canada, has been a topic of interest among investors due to its recent stock performance and ownership trends. As per the latest data, the company has an outstanding share count of 220.01 million, with institutional ownership standing at 184.16 million shares (83.71%) and insider ownership at 2.34 million shares (1.06%).

Recent Stock Performance

Dollar Tree Inc witnessed a decline of around 7.06% in its stock value over the past week. As of October 18, 2023, the stock fell by 1.07%, contrasting its three-month return of -23.04%. The company's market cap increased slightly to $33.94 billion in the most recent quarter from $33.92 billion in the preceding one, sparking interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The institutional ownership history of Dollar Tree Inc reveals the trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of September 30, 2023, the institutional ownership level is 83.71%, up from 83.7% as of June 30, 2023, but down from 96.89% a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning Dollar Tree Inc's stock are Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio), Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), owning 0.01%, 0%, and 0% of shares outstanding respectively.

Financial Performance

Over the past three years, Dollar Tree Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 18.8% per year, outperforming 73.93% of 257 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for the company is 10.66% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 27.6% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership

Insider ownership provides insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. As of August 31, 2023, the insider ownership of Dollar Tree Inc is approximately 1.06%, up from 1% a year ago, reflecting increased faith in the company's operations.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Dollar Tree Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.