Tracing Ownership Trends of Exxon Mobil Corp(XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial), an integrated oil and gas company, is renowned for its exploration, production, and refining of oil globally. As of 2022, the company produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 8.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily. With reserves of 17.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent, Exxon Mobil Corp stands as the world's largest refiner and a leading manufacturer of commodity and specialty chemicals.

As of the latest data, Exxon Mobil Corp has an outstanding share count of 3.96 billion. Institutional ownership stands at 1.73 billion shares, making up 43.47% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 32.26 million shares, accounting for 0.81% of the total share count.

Over the past week, Exxon Mobil Corp experienced a decline of about 6.11% in its stock value. However, as of Oct 18, 2023, the stock rose by 1.42%, contrasting its three-month return of 12.89%. The company's market cap has also seen fluctuations, dropping to $429.34 billion in the most recent quarter from $443.35 billion in the preceding one.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Exxon Mobil Corp's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, the institutional ownership level is 43.47%, up from 43.18% as of 2023-06-30.

Among the most significant stakeholders, top fund managers owning chunks of Exxon Mobil Corp's stock include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), and T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Exxon Mobil Corp's Ebitda growth averaged 37% per year, outperforming 75.73% of 824 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Exxon Mobil Corp is -8.43% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 58% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership provides insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Exxon Mobil Corp's insider ownership is approximately 0.81% as of 2023-08-31, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical in the ever-evolving realm of stocks. Exxon Mobil Corp's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

Screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.