Decoding Ownership and Performance: Insulet Corp(PODD)

Insulet Corp (PODD, Financial), a company founded in 2000, seeks to simplify continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes. Its flagship product, the Omnipod system, is a small disposable insulin infusion device that can be operated via a smartphone. The Omnipod has been in use by approximately 360,000 insulin-dependent diabetics worldwide since its FDA approval in 2005.

As of the most recent data, Insulet Corp has an outstanding share count of 69.82 million. Institutional ownership stands at 65.63 million shares, making up 94% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 2.10 million shares, accounting for 3.01% of the total share count.

Recent Performance

The stock value of Insulet Corp experienced a decline of about 10.12% over the past week. As of Oct 18, 2023, the stock rose by 2.82%, contrasting its three-month return of -48.51%. The company's market cap dropped to $20.13 billion in the most recent quarter from $22.23 billion in the preceding one, sparking interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Insulet Corp's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, its institutional ownership level is 94%, down from 97.4% as of 2023-06-30 but up from 82.76% from a year ago.

The top fund managers owning chunks of Insulet Corp's stock include Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio). Their shares outstanding are 2.02%, 0.58%, and 0.01% respectively. Recent institutional trading activity provides a clear picture of market sentiment.

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Insulet Corp's Ebitda growth averaged 8.1% per year, which is worse than 51.85% of 729 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for Insulet Corp is 143.76% per year, higher than the earnings growth of -28.3% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership provides insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Insulet Corp's insider ownership is approximately 3.01% as of 2023-08-31, up from 2.98% from a year ago, reflecting increased faith in the company's operations.

In the past three months, Insulet Corp had 2 insider buy transactions. SVP, Global Operations Prem Singh bought 1 share on 2023-09-19, and President and CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares on 2023-08-28.

Next Steps

Understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical in the ever-evolving realm of stocks. Insulet Corp's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions. Screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using this page.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.