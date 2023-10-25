Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH, Financial), a leading player in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive implants, supplies, and surgical equipment, has an outstanding share count of 208.96 million. The institutional ownership stands at 150.02 million shares, making up 71.79% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 0.88 million shares, accounting for 0.42% of the total share count.

In the past week, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc experienced a decline of about 1.84% in its stock value. As of Oct 18 2023, the stock rose by 0.7%, contrasting with its three-month return of -23.67. The company's market cap saw a rise to $30.40 billion in the most recent quarter from $26.94 billion in the preceding one.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, the institutional ownership level is 71.79%, down from 73.47% as of 2023-06-30 but up from 66.46% a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, top fund managers owning chunks of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc's stock are Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio), T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), with 2.33%, 0.74%, and 0.58% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc's Ebitda growth averaged -11.8% per year, which is worse than 78.46% of 729 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for the company is 6.44% per year, higher than the earnings growth of -36.8% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc's insider ownership stands at approximately 0.42% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 0.4% from a year ago. This increase reflects the faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations. In the past three months, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc had 6 insider buy transactions, indicating a positive sentiment among insiders.

Next steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

