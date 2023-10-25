Why Delek US Holdings Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 14% in a Quarter

Delek US Holdings Inc (DK, Financial), a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap currently stands at $1.78 billion, with its stock price at $27.49. Over the past week, the stock has gained 2.54%, and over the past three months, it has seen a substantial gain of 13.62%. The company's GF Value, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, is currently $34.41, down from $38.41 three months ago. Despite this decrease, the stock's GF Valuation has improved from being significantly undervalued to being modestly undervalued, indicating a positive trend.

Company Overview

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation, and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience store retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. Delek's logistics segment sells portions of the petroleum products its refineries produce. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

Profitability Analysis

Delek US Holdings Inc has a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a relatively high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 0.62%, which is better than 27.38% of companies in the same industry. The company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which are -5.26%, -0.67%, and 0.93% respectively, are better than a significant percentage of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 7 years, which is better than 68.44% of companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, indicating a moderate level of growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 32.60% and 17.30% respectively, which are better than a significant percentage of companies in the industry. However, the company's future total revenue growth rate is estimated to be -11.90% over the next 3 to 5 years. The company's 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is -3.50%, which is better than 26.95% of companies in the industry.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of the company's stock are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 1.99% of shares, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 0.27% of shares, and Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 0.05% of shares.

Competitive Landscape

The company's main competitors are Delek Logistics Partners LP, with a market cap of $1.9 billion, Par Pacific Holdings Inc, with a market cap of $2.02 billion, and World Kinect Corp, with a market cap of $1.28 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Delek US Holdings Inc has shown a strong performance in the stock market, with a significant gain over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth prospects are relatively high, and it has a strong presence in the Oil & Gas industry. Despite facing competition from other companies, Delek US Holdings Inc has managed to maintain a strong position in the market. The company's future prospects look promising, and it is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming months.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.