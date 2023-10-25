Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) Reports Strong Q3 Results with Net Interest Margin Growth

Company's performance driven by core deposit base and positive credit quality trends

60 minutes ago
Summary
  • Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) reported net income of $12.3 million and $0.80 earnings per diluted share for Q3 2023.
  • The company realized Net Interest Margin growth of 13 basis points and Net Interest Income growth of $1.6 million during the quarter.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income for the quarter was $15.5 million, up $2.3 million linked quarter.
  • Classified loans as a percentage of total risk-based capital at Equity Bank were 6.3%, down from 7.9% as of June 30, 2023.
Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK, Financial), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, announced its third-quarter results on October 17, 2023. The company reported a net income of $12.3 million and $0.80 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This performance was largely driven by the company's ability to adapt to the banking environment and deliver sophisticated and customized solutions to its customers.

Financial Highlights

During the quarter, the company realized a Net Interest Margin growth of 13 basis points and a Net Interest Income growth of $1.6 million. The pre-tax, pre-provision net income for the quarter was $15.5 million, up $2.3 million linked quarter. This growth was driven by an increase in both net interest income and non-interest income.

Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK, Financial) continued to emphasize investor returns through share repurchase and quarterly dividends. The company's Board authorized a 20% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share and authorized the repurchase of up to 1 million shares.

Asset Quality and Capital

Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK, Financial) reported a decrease in classified loans as a percentage of total risk-based capital at Equity Bank. The ratio was 6.3%, down from 7.9% as of June 30, 2023. The company's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.7%, and the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.4% at September 30, 2023.

Looking Ahead

Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK, Financial) remains strategically positioned to assess both organic and acquisitive growth opportunities. The company's strong tangible and regulatory capital ratios, along with positive credit quality trends, continue to drive its success. With the ability to deliver sophisticated and customized solutions, the company is well-positioned for organic growth, sustainability, and competitive advantage.

