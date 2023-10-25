Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) Reports 3Q23 Diluted EPS of $1.69 Amidst Economic Volatility

Despite a decrease in quarterly net income, the company sees a 10.5% increase in net income for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) reported a diluted EPS of $1.69 for 3Q23, a decrease of 11.5% compared to the same quarter in 2022.
  • Net income per diluted common share for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, increased by approximately 10.5% compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Despite economic volatility, the company's core deposits increased by 10.1% annualized this quarter.
  • Total assets at Sept. 30, 2023, were $47.5 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 15.9%.
Article's Main Image

On October 17, 2023, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023. Despite a challenging economic backdrop, the company reported a diluted EPS of $1.69, marking an 11.5% decrease compared to the same quarter in 2022. However, the net income per diluted common share for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, saw an increase of approximately 10.5% compared to the same period in 2022.

Financial Performance and Achievements

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP, Financial) reported a net income per diluted common share of $1.69 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared to $1.91 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Despite the decrease in quarterly net income, the company saw a 10.5% increase in net income for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Despite a volatile economic backdrop, our firm continues to benefit from our unmatched ability to attract talent and create raving clients that refuse to leave us," said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive officer. "We continued to deliver outsized growth to our already strong client deposit base, with our core deposits increasing by 10.1 percent annualized this quarter."

Balance Sheet Growth and Liquidity

Total assets at Sept. 30, 2023, were $47.5 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 15.9 percent and a linked-quarter annualized increase of 5.5 percent. The company's loan growth during the third quarter of 2023 was $790 million, or 10.1 percent linked-quarter annualized. On-balance sheet liquidity remained strong, totaling $7.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2023.

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) Growth

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues (PPNR) for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023 were $194.8 million and $662.4 million, respectively. This represents a decrease of 7.8 percent and an increase of 17.1 percent, respectively, from the same periods in 2022.

Soundness and Profitability

Net interest margin was 3.06 percent for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 3.20 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.47 percent for the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was $26.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $31.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Dividends

On Oct. 17, 2023, Pinnacle Financial's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share to be paid on Nov. 24, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 3, 2023.

Despite the challenges of the current economic environment, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP, Financial) continues to demonstrate resilience and growth, providing value to its shareholders and clients.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.