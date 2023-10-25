Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops to $1.1 Billion

Despite a challenging economic backdrop, the company reports strong organic growth and successful Ameritrade client conversion

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) reports Q3 2023 net income of $1.1 billion, down from $2.0 billion in Q3 2022.
  • Net revenues for Q3 2023 were $4.6 billion, a 16% decrease from $5.5 billion in the same period last year.
  • The company successfully completed the largest brokerage conversion event in history, gathering $46 billion in core net new assets.
  • Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) continues to focus on strategic initiatives of scale and efficiency, win-win monetization, and segmentation.
Article's Main Image

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 16, 2023. The company reported a net income of $1.1 billion for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $2.0 billion for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $4.0 billion, compared with $5.2 billion for the same period in 2022.

Financial Highlights

Net revenues for Q3 2023 were $4.6 billion, marking a 16% decrease from $5.5 billion in Q3 2022. The GAAP net income was $1,125 million, a 44% decrease from $2,020 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted net income was $1,518 million, a 31% decrease from $2,211 million in Q3 2022. The GAAP diluted earnings per common share were $0.56, a 43% decrease from $0.99 in Q3 2022. The adjusted diluted earnings per common share were $0.77, a 30% decrease from $1.10 in Q3 2022.

Company Performance and Future Outlook

Despite the challenging economic and geopolitical backdrop, Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial) has seen strong organic growth. The company gathered $46 billion in core net new assets in the third quarter, including $27 billion in September following the completion of the latest Ameritrade client conversion cohort. As of September 30, investors have entrusted the company with a total of $7.82 trillion in client assets across 34.5 million accounts.

CEO Walt Bettinger stated,

By seeing ‘through clients’ eyes’ for the last 50 years, we have earned consistent confidence from investors that helps power our strong organic growth."
He also highlighted the successful completion of the single largest conversion event in the industry's history over Labor Day Weekend, transitioning $1.3 trillion in client assets.

Looking forward, Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial) remains focused on enhancing its modern wealth platform by advancing its key strategic initiatives of scale and efficiency, win-win monetization, and segmentation. The company expects these actions to deliver at least $1 billion of incremental annual expense savings.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.