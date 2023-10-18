Stepan Co (SCL) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops to $12.6M Amid Sales Volume Decrease

Company's sales volume decreased 9% versus the prior year, impacting net income and operating income across segments

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Reported net income was $12.6 million, a significant drop from the prior year's $39.4 million.
  • Surfactant operating income was $15.4 million, down from $39.0 million in the prior year due to a 7% decline in global sales volume.
  • Polymer operating income was $21.8 million, down from $31.9 million in the prior year, primarily due to a 12% decline in global sales volume.
  • Specialty Product operating income was $2.4 million, down from $9.7 million in the prior year, mainly due to lower unit margins and sales volume.
Article's Main Image

On October 18, 2023, Stepan Co (SCL, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report, revealing a decrease in net income and operating income across its segments. The company reported a net income of $12.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to a record $39.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a 9% decline in total company sales volume.

Performance Across Segments

The Surfactant segment reported an operating income of $15.4 million, down from $39.0 million in the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a 7% decline in global sales volume and lower unit margins. The Polymer segment reported an operating income of $21.8 million, down from $31.9 million in the prior year, primarily due to a 12% decline in global sales volume. The Specialty Product segment reported an operating income of $2.4 million, down from $9.7 million in the prior year, mainly due to lower unit margins and sales volume.

Financial Highlights

Despite the challenges, Stepan Co (SCL, Financial) managed to increase its quarterly cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2023 by $0.01 per share, or 3%, marking the 56th consecutive year that the company has increased its cash dividend to stockholders. The company also recorded a $4.1 million after-tax restructuring reserve, associated with the company's previously announced voluntary early retirement program, in the third quarter of 2023.

Looking Forward

Looking ahead, Stepan Co (SCL, Financial) expects to face similar challenges in the fourth quarter of 2023, including continued destocking within the agricultural end market, and the normal low seasonal demand for Rigid Polyols. However, the company is expanding its cost reduction activities and expects to deliver $50 million in pre-tax savings in 2024 to help offset future inflation and increased expenses associated with the planned commissioning of its new Pasadena alkoxylation assets.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.