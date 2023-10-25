Market Today: Netflix Surges on Strong Q3 Results, Lam Research and Tesla Miss Expectations

1 hours ago

The S&P 500 experienced a decline of 1.36% as markets concluded on 10-18-2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a downturn, finishing 0.99% lower. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite fell by 1.65%. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.63% to 4.915.

Netflix (NFLX, Financial) saw a significant surge of over 9% in postmarket action on Wednesday after the company exceeded financial expectations with its third-quarter results. The company added 8.76M global paid subscribers, surpassing consensus for adds of 6.2M, and landed at 247.15M memberships vs. expectations for 244.41M. The year-over-year growth rate hit 10.8%, stronger even than Q2's 8.0% and Q1's 4.9%. Revenue growth also accelerated, with sales growing 7.8% to $8.542B. Operating income rose to $1.916B and operating margin stretched to 22.4%. Earnings per share of $3.73 also beat forecasts for $3.48.

On the other hand, Lam Research (LRCX, Financial) shares fell more than 2% in extended-hours trading on Wednesday as the semiconductor equipment firm reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results and mixed guidance. For the period ending September 24, Lam Research (LRCX) earned an adjusted $6.85 per share as revenue fell to $3.48B, down from $5.07B in the year ago quarter. Adjusted gross margins came in at 47.9% and the adjusted operating margin for the quarter was 30.1%.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) also moved slightly higher in after-hours trading on Wednesday after falling slightly short with its Q3 revenue and EPS tallies. The Austin-based company generated $1.9B in GAAP net income during the quarter and $2.3B in non-GAAP net income. Tesla (TSLA) produced 430,488 vehicles and delivered 435,059 vehicles during Q3. The electric vehicle maker said a sequential decline in volumes was caused by planned downtimes for factory upgrades.

Other notable market movements include Crown Castle (CCI, Financial), Kinder Morgan (KMI, Financial), SAP SE (SAP, Financial), Lithium Americas (LAC, Financial), United Airlines (UAL, Financial), Broadcom (AVGO, Financial), Frontier Communications (FYBR, Financial), SL Green Realty (SLG, Financial), Discover Financial Services (DFS, Financial), Las Vegas Sands (LVS, Financial), Zions (ZION, Financial), Alcoa (AA, Financial), and Albemarle (ALB, Financial).

