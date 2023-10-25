Netflix Inc (NFLX) Q3 Earnings: Revenue Surges to $8.5B, Operating Margin Hits 22.4%

Company expects FY23 free cash flow of ~$6.5B, up from prior forecast of at least $5B

48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Netflix Inc (NFLX) reported Q3 revenue of $8.5B, exceeding forecasts and marking a 7.8% Y/Y growth.
  • The company added 9M paid net subscribers in Q3, pushing the operating margin to 22.4%.
  • Netflix Inc (NFLX) increased its share buyback authorization by $10B and repurchased $2.5B of shares in Q3.
  • The company expects FY23 free cash flow of ~$6.5B, up from the previous forecast of at least $5B.
Article's Main Image

Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial) released its Q3 earnings report on October 18, 2023, revealing strong financial performance and growth. The company's Q3 revenue reached $8.5B, marking a 7.8% Y/Y growth and surpassing forecasts. The company added 9M paid net subscribers during the quarter, pushing the operating margin to 22.4%. The company also increased its share buyback authorization by $10B and repurchased $2.5B of shares in Q3.

Financial Highlights

Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial)'s Q3 revenue growth was driven by a 9% Y/Y increase in average paid memberships due to the roll-out of paid sharing, strong programming, and the ongoing expansion of streaming globally. The company's operating income for Q3 totaled $1.9B, up 25% Y/Y, slightly above the guidance forecast due to the revenue upside and timing of content and other spending. This resulted in an operating margin of 22.4%, up three percentage points from the same quarter last year. The company's EPS in Q3 was $3.73 vs. $3.10.

Future Outlook

Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial) is updating its FY23 operating margin guidance forecast to 20%, the high end of its prior 18% to 20% forecast. The company expects Q4’23 revenue of $8.7B, up 11% Y/Y, or 12% on an F/X neutral basis. For the fourth quarter, the company expects paid net additions will be similar to Q3’23 (+/- a few million). Global ARM in Q4 is expected to be roughly flat Y/Y, primarily due to limited price increases over the last eighteen months.

Challenges and Opportunities

The last six months have been challenging for the industry due to the combined writers and actors strikes in the US. While Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial) has reached an agreement with the WGA, negotiations with SAG-AFTRA are ongoing. The company is committed to resolving the remaining issues as quickly as possible so everyone can return to work making movies and TV shows that audiences will love.

Conclusion

Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong financial performance and growth, with Q3 revenue exceeding forecasts and a significant increase in paid net subscribers. The company's focus on improving its slate with best-in-class originals and licensed titles from around the world, along with its efforts to scale its ads plan, are contributing to its success. Looking ahead, Netflix Inc (NFLX) is optimistic about its prospects and the future of entertainment.

