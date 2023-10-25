Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend Amidst Industry Volatility

Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $2.5 million, marking a decrease from the same period in 2022

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) reports a consolidated net income of $2.5 million for Q3 2023, a decrease from $3.8 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company declares a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on November 2, 2023.
  • Despite industry volatility, UNB maintains a strong financial position with a diverse deposit base, strong liquidity, excellent asset quality, and regulatory capital exceeding required levels.
  • Total assets increased by 7.3% to $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2022.
Article's Main Image

Union Bankshares Inc (UNB, Financial) released its earnings report for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, on October 18, 2023. The report reveals a consolidated net income of $2.5 million for Q3 2023, marking a decrease from $3.8 million in the same period in 2022. The company also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Union Bankshares Inc (UNB, Financial) has faced earnings pressure due to the prolonged and steep yield curve inversion, a common challenge in the banking industry in 2023. The sharp increases in short-term rates have significantly impacted the company's funding costs, leading to customer expectations of higher rates on deposit accounts and increased utilization of wholesale funding at higher costs. Despite these challenges, the company continues to focus on gathering deposits, optimizing the net interest margin, and maintaining strong asset quality.

Financial Highlights

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the consolidated net income decreased by 32.6% to $2.5 million compared to the same period in 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in net interest income of $1.3 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $73 thousand, and an increase of $487 thousand in noninterest expense. However, these were partially offset by a reduction of $139 thousand in credit loss expense and a decrease in income tax expense of $487 thousand.

Year-to-date, the consolidated net income decreased by 10.5% to $8.2 million for the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. This was due to a decrease in net interest income of $333 thousand and an increase in noninterest expenses of $1.6 million. However, these were partially offset by an increase of $186 thousand in noninterest income, a reduction in credit loss expense of $161 thousand, and a decrease of $625 thousand in income tax expense.

Asset Growth and Dividend Declaration

Union Bankshares Inc (UNB, Financial) reported total assets of $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2023, marking an increase of 7.3% from $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2022. The asset growth was primarily driven by loans, with total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2023, standing at $1.0 billion. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.36 per share for the quarter, payable on November 2, 2023, to shareholders of record as of October 28, 2023.

Despite the challenges faced in 2023, Union Bankshares Inc (UNB, Financial) maintains a strong financial position, supported by a diverse deposit base, a strong liquidity position, excellent asset quality, and regulatory capital in excess of all required levels.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.