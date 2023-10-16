EVP, Worldwide Sales Jean Brulard Sells 5,779 Shares of VMware Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 16, 2023, Jean Brulard, the Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales at VMware Inc (VMW, Financial), sold 5,779 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year, has sold a total of 38,216 shares and purchased none.

VMware Inc is a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility. The company accelerates digital transformation by enabling unprecedented freedom and flexibility in how its customers build and evolve IT environments. With VMware solutions, organizations are improving business agility by modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds, driving innovation with modern apps, creating exceptional experiences by empowering the digital workspace, and safeguarding customer trust by transforming security.

The insider's recent transaction has raised some eyebrows in the investment community, as it comes at a time when the company's shares are trading at $178.29, giving the company a market cap of $71.79 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 50.23, which is higher than the industry median of 26.27 and also higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider transaction history for VMware Inc shows that there have been no insider buys over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been seven insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1714914696013869056.png

The insider's selling activity could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, or simply a personal decision to liquidate some assets. However, it's worth noting that the insider's selling does not necessarily indicate a bearish outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for various reasons, such as diversifying their investment portfolio or meeting personal financial obligations.

In terms of valuation, with a price of $178.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $135.93, VMware Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31. This means the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

1714914712392626176.png

In conclusion, the insider's recent selling activity, coupled with the company's current valuation, suggests that potential investors should exercise caution when considering an investment in VMware Inc. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.