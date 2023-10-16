Insider Sell: COO Margaret Horn Sells 25,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines Inc

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 16, 2023, Margaret Horn, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 105,368 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Revolution Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company's R&D efforts are concentrated on the development of small molecules that target the specific vulnerabilities of cancers.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this move, it's essential to analyze the insider buy/sell trends and their relationship with the stock price.

1714944684461191168.png

The insider transaction history for Revolution Medicines Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 30 insider sells and only 1 insider buy during this period. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Revolution Medicines Inc were trading at $33.95, giving the company a market cap of $3.338 billion.

However, the GuruFocus Value of the stock stands at $11.70, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.9. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1714944749162524672.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell, coupled with the stock's high price-to-GF-Value ratio, could be a signal to investors that the stock is currently overvalued. However, investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, growth prospects, and market conditions before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.