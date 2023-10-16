On October 16, 2023, John Costigan, Chief Data Officer of FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS, Financial), sold 1,162 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 1,162 shares and purchased none.

John Costigan is a key figure in FactSet Research Systems Inc, a leading provider of financial data and analytic applications for investment professionals around the globe. The company consolidates all the tools needed to monitor global markets, public and private companies, and equity and fixed income portfolios in a single, intuitive interface.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities.

The insider transaction history for FactSet Research Systems Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc were trading for $450.97 each, giving the company a market cap of $16.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 36.86, significantly higher than the industry median of 18.23 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overpriced compared to its earnings.

However, the GuruFocus Value of FactSet Research Systems Inc is $467.10, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of FactSet Research Systems Inc shares, coupled with the company's high price-earnings ratio and the trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year, may suggest that the stock is overvalued. However, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio indicates that it is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and insider trading activities to make informed investment decisions.

