Banco Santander (Brasil) SA's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at the Bank's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA(BSBR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on 2023-11-20, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Banco Santander (Brasil) SAs dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Banco Santander (Brasil) SA Do?

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA is part of Santander Group, a Spanish bank present also in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Chile. The bank's operations are divided into two major divisions: Commercial Banking provides services and products to individuals and companies. The revenue from this segment is derived from the banking and financial products and services available to the account and non-account holders. Global Wholesale Banking offers a wide range of national and international tailored financial services and structured solutions for global corporate customers, comprised mostly of local and multinational corporations. The bank has operations in Brazil and internationally.

A Glimpse at Banco Santander (Brasil) SA's Dividend History

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2009. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Banco Santander (Brasil) SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Banco Santander (Brasil) SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.50% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.39%. This suggests an expectation of decrease dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Banco Santander (Brasil) SA's annual dividend growth rate was 1.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 33.60% per year. And over the past decade, Banco Santander (Brasil) SA's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 21.90%.

Based on Banco Santander (Brasil) SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Banco Santander (Brasil) SA stock as of today is approximately 27.67%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Banco Santander (Brasil) SA's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Banco Santander (Brasil) SA's profitability 4 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Banco Santander (Brasil) SA's growth rank of 4 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Banco Santander (Brasil) SA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Banco Santander (Brasil) SA's revenue has increased by approximately -22.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 97.92% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Banco Santander (Brasil) SA's earnings increased by approximately -4.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 84.4% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 8.50%, which underperforms than approximately 49.13% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Banco Santander (Brasil) SA has a strong history of dividend payments, its current growth metrics and payout ratio suggest caution for investors seeking sustainable dividends. The company's profitability rank and growth metrics indicate a potential risk in dividend sustainability. Therefore, investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

