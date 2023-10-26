Chr. Hansen Holding A/S's Dividend Analysis

Unpacking the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S(CHYHY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on 2023-10-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Chr. Hansen Holding A/Ss dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Do?

Founded in 1874 and relisted in 2010 after five years of private ownership, Chr. Hansen is a global bioscience company with more than 3,200 employees across 30 countries. Its segments include food cultures and enzymes that produce and sell innovative cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf-life, nutritional value, and health benefits of a variety of consumer products in the food industry, especially in the dairy industry; and health and nutrition that produce and sell products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries.

A Glimpse at Chr. Hansen Holding A/S's Dividend History

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a yearly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Chr. Hansen Holding A/S's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.58% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.75%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S's annual dividend growth rate was 0.40%.

Based on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock as of today is approximately 1.58%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-05-31, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S's dividend payout ratio is 0.55.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Chr. Hansen Holding A/S's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-05-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S's revenue has increased by approximately 9.10% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 51.52% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S's earnings increased by approximately -0.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 68.36% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -0.90%, which underperforms than approximately 74.71% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S's consistent dividend payments, moderate dividend growth rate, and sustainable payout ratio make it an attractive option for income-focused investors. However, its profitability and growth metrics suggest that there may be some challenges ahead. Therefore, investors should continue to monitor these factors closely to ensure the sustainability of future dividend payments. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.