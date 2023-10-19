Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results

Net Earnings for Fiscal 2023 Decreased to $32.4 Million from Record $125.0 Million in Prior Year

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) reported net earnings of $5.6 million for Q4 2023, a significant decrease from $24.3 million in the same period a year ago.
  • Fiscal 2023 net earnings decreased to $32.4 million from a record $125.0 million in the prior year.
  • Net sales for fiscal 2023 decreased by 21.5% to $649.2 million from $826.8 million in the prior year.
  • Operating activities generated $142.2 million of cash in fiscal 2023, a significant increase from $5.7 million in the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On October 19, 2023, Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN, Financial), the largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications in the United States, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Performance

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $5.6 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $24.3 million, or $1.24 per share, in the same period a year ago. Despite improved demand, Insteel’s fourth quarter results were unfavorably impacted by narrower spreads between selling prices and raw material costs and higher unit manufacturing costs relative to the prior year quarter.

Fiscal 2023 Results

Net earnings for fiscal 2023 decreased to $32.4 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, from a record $125.0 million, or $6.37 per diluted share, in the prior year. Earnings for the current year benefited from a $3.3 million, or $0.13 per share, gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment.

Financial Statements Summary

Insteel's net sales decreased 21.5% to $649.2 million from $826.8 million in the prior year driven by a 17.1% decrease in average selling prices and a 5.3% decrease in shipments. Gross profit decreased to $65.4 million from $197.3 million in the same period a year ago, and gross margin narrowed to 10.1% from 23.9% due to lower spreads, reduced shipments and higher operating costs.

Operating activities generated $142.2 million of cash compared to $5.7 million in the prior year due to relative changes in working capital. Working capital provided $95.6 million in the current year, driven by a reduction in inventories and receivables, while using $134.3 million in the prior year.

Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Capital expenditures for fiscal 2023 increased to $30.7 million from $15.9 million in the prior year and are expected to total up to approximately $30 million in fiscal 2024. Insteel ended the year with a record $125.7 million of cash and no borrowings outstanding on its $100.0 million revolving credit facility.

Outlook

Insteel's President and CEO, H.O. Woltz III, commented on the company's performance, stating,

In the wake of record financial results in the previous year, fiscal year 2023 presented a highly challenging business environment that required rebalancing our supply chain, a significant downward reset of steel prices and ongoing weakness in the residential construction market. Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, we remain cautiously optimistic as customer sentiment is mostly positive, and spending associated with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to accelerate as we progress through fiscal 2024 and help drive demand."
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.