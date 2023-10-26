Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK, Financial) released its third-quarter earnings report on October 19, 2023, revealing strong financial results despite challenges posed by West Coast fuel price headwinds. The company reported a net income of $139 million for Q3 2023, a significant increase from the $40 million reported in the same period in 2022. ALK's adjusted pretax margin stood at 11.4%, positioning it among the best in the industry.

Financial Highlights

ALK reported a net income of $139 million, or $1.08 per share, under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) for Q3 2023, compared to a net income of $40 million, or $0.31 per share, for Q3 2022. The company's operating revenue for the quarter was recorded at $2.8 billion. ALK also reduced its CASM excluding fuel and special items by 5% compared to Q3 2022. Furthermore, the company repurchased 248,988 shares of common stock for approximately $13 million, bringing total repurchases to $70 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Operational Updates

ALK completed its transition to an all-Boeing fleet with the retirement of its A321neo aircraft in September, enhancing its operational efficiency. The company also achieved an industry-leading completion rate of 99.7% in Q3 2023. ALK announced new nonstop daily service between San Diego and Atlanta, expanding its network and providing more options for its customers. The company also launched the Mobile Verify program, enabling guests to securely verify their passports before arriving at the airport for international travel.

Awards and Recognition

ALK was named for the third year in a row to Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service. The company was also recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women, reflecting its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Looking Forward

For Q4 2023, ALK expects a capacity increase of 11% to 14% compared to 2022. The company also anticipates a total revenue increase of 1% to 4% and a decrease in CASM excluding fuel and special items of 3% to 5%. ALK's adjusted pretax margin is projected to be between 0% and 2%.

ALK's strong Q3 2023 earnings report underscores its resilience and operational efficiency in a challenging market environment. The company's transition to an all-Boeing fleet and its industry-leading operational performance are key drivers of its robust financial results.