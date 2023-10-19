Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q3 2023 Earnings: Strong Performance Despite Market Headwinds

Key Highlights Include Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.91 and a Raised Dividend

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported Q3 2023 diluted earnings per share of $0.91, maintaining strong credit quality.
  • The company raised its quarterly common stock dividend by 2 cents, or 6%, to $0.35 per share.
  • Net income available to common shareholders was $623 million, compared to $562 million in Q2 2023 and $631 million in Q3 2022.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported a 3% increase in average deposits and a 2% increase in period-end deposits compared to Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 19, 2023, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report. The company reported strong performance despite the challenging market environment. The report highlighted a diluted earnings per share of $0.91 and a raised quarterly common stock dividend by 2 cents, or 6%, to $0.35 per share.

Financial Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB, Financial) reported net income available to common shareholders of $623 million, compared to $562 million in Q2 2023 and $631 million in Q3 2022. The company's net interest income was $1,438 million, a slight decrease from $1,457 million in Q2 2023. Noninterest income was $715 million, down from $726 million in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet & Credit Quality

The company's average portfolio loans and leases stood at $121,630 million, while average deposits were $165,644 million. The net charge-off ratio was 0.41%, and the nonperforming asset ratio was 0.51%.

CEO Commentary

Our third quarter results were once again strong, as we have continued to navigate the challenging environment well. Our key return and profitability metrics remained resilient despite the market-related headwinds that all banks are facing. We generated strong fee growth compared to the year-ago quarter while maintaining expense discipline. Our credit metrics remained strong, with net charge-offs for the quarter in-line with our expectations. Additionally, early-stage delinquencies and nonperforming loans improved sequentially, reflecting our disciplined approach to client selection. - Tim Spence, Fifth Third President and CEO

Outlook

Despite the uncertain economic and regulatory environments, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB, Financial) remains focused on its guiding principles of stability, profitability, and growth. The company continues to invest prudently, adding new households in consumer and new quality middle market relationships in commercial.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.