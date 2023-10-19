Lindsay Corp (LNN) Reports Record Full Year Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share for Fiscal Year 2023

Strong performance in international irrigation markets and gross margin expansion drive improved fourth quarter earnings performance

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Fourth quarter revenue of $167.1 million and EPS of $1.74 led by strong irrigation results
  • Record full year net earnings of $72.4 million and record EPS of $6.54
  • Free cash flow generation reaches 139 percent of net earnings
  • Record revenue and operating income in Brazil
Article's Main Image

On October 19, 2023, Lindsay Corporation (LNN, Financial), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year results for the year ending August 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Performance

The company reported a revenue of $167.1 million and EPS of $1.74, driven by strong irrigation results. There was significant growth in international irrigation revenues, particularly in Brazil, where record revenues were achieved. The company also reported record operating income and operating margin in the irrigation segment.

Full Year Performance

For the full fiscal year, Lindsay Corp (LNN, Financial) reported record net earnings of $72.4 million and record EPS of $6.54. The company also achieved record revenue and operating income in Brazil. The free cash flow generation reached 139 percent of net earnings.

Financial Summary

Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $167.1 million, a decrease of $23.1 million, or 12 percent, compared to revenues of $190.2 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Operating income for the fourth quarter was $23.4 million, a decrease of $4.4 million, or 16 percent, compared to operating income of $27.8 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Net earnings for the fourth quarter were $19.2 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $17.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, for the prior year fourth quarter.

Segment Results

In the irrigation segment, revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $143.6 million, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 5 percent, compared to $150.5 million in the prior year fourth quarter. In the infrastructure segment, revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $23.5 million, a decrease of $16.2 million, or 41 percent, compared to $39.7 million in the prior year fourth quarter.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Lindsay Corp (LNN, Financial) expects sales volume levels in developed international markets to remain robust, led by strong demand in Brazil. The company also expects to see a more meaningful positive impact of increased U.S. infrastructure spending on its infrastructure business in fiscal 2024.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.