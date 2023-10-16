On October 16, 2023, Bradley Wiemann, the Executive Vice President of Daktronics Inc (DAKT, Financial), sold 22,722 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Wiemann has sold a total of 23,500 shares and made no purchases.

Daktronics Inc, the company at the center of these transactions, is a leading manufacturer of electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems, and large screen video displays using light emitting diode (LED) technology. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a variety of display products used in various applications, and its business is managed as a single operating segment.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To better understand the implications of this move, it's important to analyze the relationship between insider transactions and the stock's price.

The insider transaction history for Daktronics Inc shows a trend of selling over the past year, with three insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Daktronics Inc were trading at $9.36, giving the company a market cap of $423.334 million. The price-earnings ratio of 13.62 is lower than both the industry median of 20.92 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued.

However, the GuruFocus Value of $6.89 and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36 indicate that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. In the case of Daktronics Inc, the GF Value suggests that the stock is overvalued, aligning with the insider's decision to sell.

In conclusion, the recent sell by Bradley Wiemann, coupled with the GF Value and the trend of insider sells over the past year, could suggest that Daktronics Inc's stock is overvaliced. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before making investment decisions.

