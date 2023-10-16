On October 16, 2023, Albert Saltiel, the Senior Vice President of AutoZone Inc (AZO, Financial), sold 2,245 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 5,990 shares and purchased none.

AutoZone Inc is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. The company operates through various segments, including Auto Parts Locations and Other, providing automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, AutoZone Inc has seen 1 insider buy and 20 insider sells, indicating a trend towards selling among insiders.

The stock was trading at $2,595.04 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $46.95 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.82, higher than both the industry median of 16.59 and the company's historical median. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, AutoZone Inc's stock is fairly valued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, with a GF Value of $2,550.82.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be based on personal financial needs or a belief that the stock's current price doesn't offer significant growth potential. However, it's important for investors to consider the overall trend of insider transactions, the company's performance, and market conditions before making investment decisions.

As the market continues to evolve, investors should keep a close eye on the activities of insiders like Albert Saltiel. Their actions can provide valuable insights into the company's health and future prospects.

