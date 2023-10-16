On October 16, 2023, Christine Deputy, the Chief People Officer of Pinterest Inc (PINS, Financial), sold 45,151 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen Deputy sell a total of 157,800 shares.

Christine Deputy is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in human resources and people management. As the Chief People Officer at Pinterest, she is responsible for overseeing the company's human resources operations and strategies, ensuring that the company attracts, develops, and retains top talent.

Pinterest Inc is a social media platform that allows users to share and discover new interests by posting (known as 'pinning') images or videos to their own or others' boards and browsing what other users have pinned. The company generates its revenue through advertisements, which it integrates into its platform.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within Pinterest Inc. Over the past year, there have been 60 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

The relationship between insider transactions and the stock price can often provide valuable insights into the company's performance and the insiders' confidence in its future prospects. In the case of Pinterest Inc, the insider's sell-off could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, not necessarily related to their outlook on the company's performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Pinterest Inc were trading at $26.68, giving the company a market cap of $17.98 billion. This price represents a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Pinterest Inc, the GF Value suggests that the stock may be a good investment opportunity at its current price.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some concerns, the company's modestly undervalued status and the lack of insider buys over the past year suggest that potential investors should conduct further research before making a decision.

