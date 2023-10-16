Aristotle Balogh, CTO of Airbnb Inc, Sells 2,750 Shares

On October 16, 2023, Aristotle Balogh, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Airbnb Inc (ABNB, Financial), sold 2,750 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Airbnb Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Aristotle Balogh is a seasoned technology executive with a wealth of experience in the tech industry. As the CTO of Airbnb Inc, he is responsible for overseeing the company's technological strategy and ensuring its digital platforms and systems are robust, secure, and innovative. His role is crucial in a company like Airbnb Inc, which relies heavily on its digital platform to connect hosts and guests worldwide.

Airbnb Inc is a global online marketplace that connects people who want to rent out their homes with people who are looking for accommodations in that locale. It currently covers more than 100,000 cities and 220+ countries worldwide. The company's mission is to create a world where people can belong when they travel by being connected to local cultures and having unique travel experiences. Its community marketplace provides access to millions of unique, authentic places to stay from apartments and villas to castles and treehouses in more than 65,000 cities and 191 countries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 153,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 2,750 shares is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Airbnb Inc. Over the past year, there have been 0 insider buys and 91 insider sells.

The insider's selling activities often have a relationship with the stock price. In this case, the shares of Airbnb Inc were trading for $125.19 apiece on the day of the insider's recent sale. This gives the stock a market cap of $77.95 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 36.65, which is higher than the industry median of 18.77 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers but is undervalued based on its historical trading range.

With a price of $125.19 and a GuruFocus Value of $234.30, Airbnb Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of shares, along with the broader trend of insider selling at Airbnb Inc, may raise some eyebrows among investors. However, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may still be a good buy for long-term investors.

