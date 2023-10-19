Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Sales Up 2.6%, Diluted EPS Rises 13.2%

Company reaffirms full-year revenue growth outlook of 4% to 6% and updates Diluted EPS to $9.20 to $9.30

Summary
  • Genuine Parts Co (GPC) reports Q3 2023 sales of $5.8 billion, a 2.6% increase compared to the same period last year.
  • Diluted EPS for the quarter was $2.49, up 13.2% from the previous year.
  • The company reaffirms its 2023 revenue growth outlook of 4% to 6% and updates its Diluted EPS to $9.20 to $9.30.
  • Net income for the quarter was $351 million, a 12.4% increase compared to the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On October 19, 2023, Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial), a leading global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, announced its Q3 2023 earnings. The company reported sales of $5.8 billion, a 2.6% increase compared to the same period last year. The growth in sales is attributed to a 0.5% increase in comparable sales, a 1.7% benefit from acquisitions, and a 0.4% net favorable impact of foreign currency and other factors.

Financial Performance

Net income for the quarter was $351 million, a 12.4% increase compared to net income of $312 million in the prior year. Diluted EPS was $2.49, an increase of 13.2% compared to $2.20 in the prior year period. The company's Automotive Parts Group reported sales of $3.6 billion, up 3.9% from the same period in 2022, while the Industrial Parts Group reported sales of $2.2 billion, up 0.6% from the same period in 2022.

Company Outlook

Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial) is updating its full-year 2023 guidance, reaffirming its revenue growth outlook of 4% to 6% and updating its Diluted EPS to $9.20 to $9.30. The company also reaffirms its cash from operations outlook of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company generated cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion for the first nine months of 2023. It used $473 million in cash for investing activities, including $350 million for capital expenditures and $211 million for acquisitions. Free cash flow was $733 million for the first nine months of 2023. The company ended the quarter with $2.2 billion in total liquidity.

Summary of Financial Tables

The financial tables included in the earnings report provide a detailed breakdown of the company's performance. The income statement shows a net income of $351 million for Q3 2023, up 12.4% from the same period last year. The balance sheet shows a total liquidity of $2.2 billion at the end of the quarter. The cash flow statement shows a cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion for the first nine months of 2023.

Conclusion

Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial) has reported strong Q3 2023 results, with significant increases in sales and net income compared to the same period last year. The company has also reaffirmed its full-year revenue growth outlook and updated its Diluted EPS. These results reflect the company's ongoing strategic initiatives and its ability to navigate the current economic environment.

