Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 17, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) added 1,375,704 shares of BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings to 28,001,581 shares. The transaction, executed at a price of $6.93 per share, had a 0.25% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased its position in the traded stock to 5.05%. As a result, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 12.34% of BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr's total shares.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1715005268066103296.png

Overview of BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company, which operates in a single segment, aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. Since its IPO on March 26, 2021, the company has achieved a market capitalization of $1.54 billion. As of October 19, 2023, the stock is trading at $6.78, down 52.08% from its IPO price. The company's GF Score is 20/100, indicating poor future performance potential.1715005234700414976.png

Analysis of BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr's Stock Performance

Since its IPO, BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr's stock has underperformed, with a year-to-date price change ratio of -1.31%. The company's Profitability Rank is 1/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating a lack of profitability and growth. The company's Momentum Rank is also 0/10, suggesting a lack of momentum in the stock's price.

Examination of BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr's Financial Health

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr's ROE and ROA are 9.84 and 9.64, respectively, with ranks of 409 and 292. However, the company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and three-year revenue growth are all 0.00, indicating a lack of growth in these areas. The company's Financial Strength Rank is 8/10, suggesting a relatively strong financial position.

Assessment of BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr's Stock Momentum

The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 33.18, 38.89, and 39.60, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -8.01, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -1.13, indicating a negative momentum in the stock's price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. However, given the traded company's poor performance and growth metrics, the transaction's potential implications for value investors remain uncertain. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.