Why Kontoor Brands Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 16% in a Quarter

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB, Financial), a prominent player in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past quarter. The company's stock price has risen by 15.68% over the past three months, from a GF Value of $47.51 to $47.88. This increase is even more impressive considering the 3.36% gain in the past week alone. The current GF Value suggests that the stock is fairly valued, a shift from its modestly undervalued status three months ago. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

1715007743896645632.png

Unveiling Kontoor Brands Inc

Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company with a market capitalization of $2.68 billion. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. Kontoor Brands Inc operates both brick and mortar and e-commerce retail outlets, with the majority of its revenue generated from the United States.

Profitability Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc

With a Profitability Rank of 6/10, Kontoor Brands Inc's profitability is better than 47.82% of the companies in the industry. The company's operating margin of 12.13% is better than 82.55% of the companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE and ROA, standing at 81.46% and 12.79% respectively, are better than 97.15% and 91.88% of the companies in the industry. The company's ROIC of 20.84% is also impressive, better than 92.27% of the companies in the industry. Over the past decade, the company has had 7 years of profitability.

1715007764587147264.png

Growth Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc

Kontoor Brands Inc's Growth Rank stands at 3/10. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rate per share are 1.20% and -3.00% respectively. The company's future total revenue growth rate is estimated to be 2.23%, better than 26.98% of the companies in the industry. The company's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rate are 36.60% and 6.90% respectively.

1715007783457320960.png

Major Holders of Kontoor Brands Inc Stock

The top three holders of Kontoor Brands Inc's stock are Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), and HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 0.36%, 0.28%, and 0.11% of the company's stock respectively.

Competitors of Kontoor Brands Inc

Kontoor Brands Inc faces competition from Ermenegildo Zegna NV (ZGN, Financial) with a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, FIGS Inc (FIGS, Financial) with a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, and Oxford Industries Inc (OXM, Financial) with a market capitalization of $1.47 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kontoor Brands Inc's stock performance, profitability, and growth have been impressive over the past quarter. The company's profitability and growth ranks, coupled with its strong operating margin, ROE, ROA, and ROIC, suggest a strong financial position. However, the company faces stiff competition from other players in the industry. Despite this, Kontoor Brands Inc's current position and future prospects look promising.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.