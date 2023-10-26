Why Kontoor Brands Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 16% in a Quarter

Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB, Financial), a prominent player in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past quarter. The company's stock price has risen by 15.68% over the past three months, from a GF Value of $47.51 to $47.88. This increase is even more impressive considering the 3.36% gain in the past week alone. The current GF Value suggests that the stock is fairly valued, a shift from its modestly undervalued status three months ago. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Unveiling Kontoor Brands Inc

Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company with a market capitalization of $2.68 billion. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. Kontoor Brands Inc operates both brick and mortar and e-commerce retail outlets, with the majority of its revenue generated from the United States.

Profitability Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc

With a Profitability Rank of 6/10, Kontoor Brands Inc's profitability is better than 47.82% of the companies in the industry. The company's operating margin of 12.13% is better than 82.55% of the companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE and ROA, standing at 81.46% and 12.79% respectively, are better than 97.15% and 91.88% of the companies in the industry. The company's ROIC of 20.84% is also impressive, better than 92.27% of the companies in the industry. Over the past decade, the company has had 7 years of profitability.

Growth Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc

Kontoor Brands Inc's Growth Rank stands at 3/10. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rate per share are 1.20% and -3.00% respectively. The company's future total revenue growth rate is estimated to be 2.23%, better than 26.98% of the companies in the industry. The company's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rate are 36.60% and 6.90% respectively.

Major Holders of Kontoor Brands Inc Stock

The top three holders of Kontoor Brands Inc's stock are Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), and HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 0.36%, 0.28%, and 0.11% of the company's stock respectively.

Competitors of Kontoor Brands Inc

Kontoor Brands Inc faces competition from Ermenegildo Zegna NV (ZGN, Financial) with a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, FIGS Inc (FIGS, Financial) with a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, and Oxford Industries Inc (OXM, Financial) with a market capitalization of $1.47 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kontoor Brands Inc's stock performance, profitability, and growth have been impressive over the past quarter. The company's profitability and growth ranks, coupled with its strong operating margin, ROE, ROA, and ROIC, suggest a strong financial position. However, the company faces stiff competition from other players in the industry. Despite this, Kontoor Brands Inc's current position and future prospects look promising.

