Assessing the Ownership Landscape of Tidewater Inc (TDW)

An in-depth exploration of the institutional and insider ownership of Tidewater Inc.

23 minutes ago

Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial), a provider of offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global offshore energy industry, has been a topic of interest among investors due to its recent market performance and ownership trends. As of the latest data, the company has an outstanding share count of 52.67 million, with institutional ownership standing at 58.35% and insider ownership at 3.39%. This article aims to delve deeper into the recent performance, institutional ownership, and insider activities of Tidewater Inc.

Tidewater Inc's Recent Performance

Over the past week, Tidewater Inc experienced a decline of about 3.52% in its stock value. However, as of October 19, 2023, the stock rose by 0.08%, consistent with its three-month return of 19.66%. The company's market cap has also shown fluctuations, rising to $2.82 billion in the most recent quarter from $2.24 billion in the preceding one. These market movements have sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The institutional ownership history of Tidewater Inc reveals the confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of September 30, 2023, the institutional ownership level is 58.35%, up from 57.94% as of June 30, 2023, but down from 82.09% from a year ago.

The top fund managers owning significant portions of Tidewater Inc's stock include Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio), Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), with 2.09%, 1.33%, and 0.34% of shares outstanding respectively. The recent institutional trading activity provides a vivid picture of the market sentiment.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Tidewater Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 0% per year, which is worse than 0% of 824 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 0%. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Tidewater Inc is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 49.1% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

The insider ownership of Tidewater Inc offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. As of August 31, 2023, the insider ownership is approximately 3.39%, compared to 3.87% from a year ago. Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment, with 2 insider sell transactions and 6 insider buy transactions over the past three months.

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Tidewater Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

