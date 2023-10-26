Assessing the Ownership Landscape of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP, Financial), established in 2018 following a merger between Keurig Green Mountain Coffee and Dr Pepper Snapple, is a renowned manufacturer and distributor of coffee systems and ready-to-drink beverages. The company's brands, which include Keurig, Green Mountain, Dr Pepper, Snapple, and Canada Dry, are widely recognized in the U.S. and Canada, making up 95% of revenues. In this analysis, we delve into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's institutional and insider ownership history, providing insights into the company's performance and potential future trends.

Stock Performance and Ownership Overview

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP, Financial) has an outstanding share count of 1.40 billion, with institutional ownership standing at 758.21 million shares, constituting 54.26% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 8.87 million shares, accounting for 0.63% of the total share count.

Over the past week, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's stock value experienced a decline of about 2.46%. As of October 19, 2023, the stock fell by 0.85%, contrasting its three-month return of -9.75%. This volatility, reflected in the company's market cap which dropped to $43.68 billion in the most recent quarter from $49.52 billion in the preceding one, has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, the institutional ownership level is 54.26%, up from 52.91% as of 2023-06-30 and down from 66.58% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's stock are Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.03%, 0.02%, and 0% of shares outstanding respectively. Recent institutional trading activity paints a vivid picture of the market sentiment, with Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) adding 49 shares, Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) adding 312 shares, and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) reducing 1 share.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 1% per year, which is worse than 64.52% of 93 companies in the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is 6.09% per year, higher than the earnings growth of 4.7% during the past three years. This projection is based on a combination of historical data and industry trends, company-specific elements, broader economic conditions, and anticipated market dynamics.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's insider ownership is approximately 0.63% as of 2023-08-31, compared to 0.72% from a year ago, reflecting decreased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations. Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment, with President, Commercial Matthew Andrew Archambault selling 40,000 shares on 2023-09-15 and Chief R&D Officer Karin Rotem-wildeman buying 53,837 shares on 2023-08-03.

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

