Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) Q3 2023 Earnings: Solid Performance Despite Lower Realized Steel Prices

STLD reports Q3 2023 net sales of $4.6 billion and net income of $577 million

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net sales decreased from $5.6 billion in Q3 2022 to $4.6 billion in Q3 2023
  • Net income dropped from $914 million in Q3 2022 to $577 million in Q3 2023
  • Operating income for Q3 2023 was $734 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $876 million
  • Record liquidity of $3.7 billion achieved, with cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion
Article's Main Image

Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 financial results on October 19, 2023. The company reported net sales of $4.6 billion and net income of $577 million, or $3.47 per diluted share. This represents a decrease from the previous year's third quarter net income of $914 million, or $5.03 per diluted share.

Financial Performance

Despite the sequential decline in earnings due to lower realized flat rolled steel and steel fabrication pricing, the company's operating income for Q3 2023 was $734 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $876 million. The company's cash generation strength was demonstrated with cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion, achieving record liquidity of $3.7 billion.

Operational Highlights

Steel Dynamics' steel operations reported an operating income of $474 million for Q3 2023, a 33% sequential decline due to metal spread compression within the company’s flat rolled steel operations as steel prices decreased more than scrap costs. The company's metals recycling operations saw a 54% decrease in operating income to $19 million due to lower realized ferrous and nonferrous scrap pricing and declining ferrous scrap shipments.

Despite these challenges, the company's steel fabrication operations achieved historically strong operating income of $330 million in Q3 2023. The company also invested $558 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $71 million, and repurchased $331 million of its outstanding common stock.

Year-to-Date Performance

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $2.0 billion, or $11.98 per diluted share, with net sales of $14.6 billion. This compares to net income of $3.2 billion, or $17.21 per diluted share, with net sales of $17.4 billion for the same period in 2022.

Outlook

CEO Mark D. Millett expressed a positive outlook for North American steel market dynamics, citing steady demand and low customer inventories. He also highlighted the company's ongoing expansion initiatives and the potential for growth in the aluminum flat rolled products market.

Summary

Despite facing challenges such as lower realized steel prices, Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD, Financial) demonstrated solid performance in Q3 2023. The company's strong cash generation and record liquidity position it well for future growth and investment.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.