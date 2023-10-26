Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 financial results on October 19, 2023. The company reported net sales of $4.6 billion and net income of $577 million, or $3.47 per diluted share. This represents a decrease from the previous year's third quarter net income of $914 million, or $5.03 per diluted share.

Financial Performance

Despite the sequential decline in earnings due to lower realized flat rolled steel and steel fabrication pricing, the company's operating income for Q3 2023 was $734 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $876 million. The company's cash generation strength was demonstrated with cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion, achieving record liquidity of $3.7 billion.

Operational Highlights

Steel Dynamics' steel operations reported an operating income of $474 million for Q3 2023, a 33% sequential decline due to metal spread compression within the company’s flat rolled steel operations as steel prices decreased more than scrap costs. The company's metals recycling operations saw a 54% decrease in operating income to $19 million due to lower realized ferrous and nonferrous scrap pricing and declining ferrous scrap shipments.

Despite these challenges, the company's steel fabrication operations achieved historically strong operating income of $330 million in Q3 2023. The company also invested $558 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $71 million, and repurchased $331 million of its outstanding common stock.

Year-to-Date Performance

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $2.0 billion, or $11.98 per diluted share, with net sales of $14.6 billion. This compares to net income of $3.2 billion, or $17.21 per diluted share, with net sales of $17.4 billion for the same period in 2022.

Outlook

CEO Mark D. Millett expressed a positive outlook for North American steel market dynamics, citing steady demand and low customer inventories. He also highlighted the company's ongoing expansion initiatives and the potential for growth in the aluminum flat rolled products market.

Summary

Despite facing challenges such as lower realized steel prices, Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD, Financial) demonstrated solid performance in Q3 2023. The company's strong cash generation and record liquidity position it well for future growth and investment.