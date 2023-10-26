The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq Composite all experienced a downturn on 10-19-2023, with declines of 0.86%, 0.75%, and 0.97% respectively. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 0.44% to 4.99%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) saw a 6.1% decrease in Thursday's trading following a downgrade from Scotiabank. The solar stock was downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform with a $140 price target, cut from $180. Scotiabank's Tristan Richardson cited concerns about the macro environment and risks to Enphase's near-term margin profile.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reported Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.46, beating estimates by $0.04. However, revenue of $1.74B, an increase of 11.5% Y/Y, missed by $30M. The company placed 312 da Vinci surgical systems, compared with 305 in the third quarter of 2022, and ended the third quarter of 2023 with $7.52 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite declining 0.96% to close at 13,186.18 points. Netflix (NFLX, Financial) shares jumped following a stellar earnings report, while Tesla (TSLA, Financial) shares slumped after missing on both top and bottom line and CEO Elon Musk reined in expectations on the Cybertruck.

Toyota Motor (TM, Financial) announced that it would adopt Tesla's (TSLA, Financial) charging standard in North America starting in 2025. This agreement will give both Toyota and Lexus customers access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) shares dropped in premarket Thursday following comments about its Cybertruck during its earnings call. CEO Elon Musk tried to rein in expectations on the Cybertruck, stating that there will be enormous challenges in reaching volume production with the Cybertruck, and then in making a Cybertruck cash positive.

Supermicro (SMCI) shares fell nearly 7% on Thursday despite the company's announcement that it has started shipping servers using Nvidia's (NVDA) GH200 Grace Hopper super chips. The broader stock market fell as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that interest rates could rise.

Citigroup (C, Financial) declared a $0.53/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. The forward yield is 5.3%, payable Nov. 22; for shareholders of record Nov. 6; ex-div Nov. 3.

A bond sell-off in longer-term U.S. yields showed no signs of abating on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting a session high at 5% for the first time since July 20, 2007. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell noted that longer-term bond yields had been an "important driving factor" in the significant tightening of financial conditions in recent months.

Texas Instruments (TXN, Financial) declared a $1.30/share quarterly dividend, a 4.8% increase from the prior dividend of $1.24. The forward yield is 3.45%, payable Nov. 14; for shareholders of record Oct. 31; ex-div Oct. 30.

CVS Health (CVS, Financial) is pulling over-the-counter cold and cough medicines containing the oral version of nasal decongestant phenylephrine after a panel of US FDA advisors agreed that the drug doesn't work. The FDA itself has yet to formally order that therapies containing the drug be removed from shelves.

Bank OZK (OZK) reported Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.49, beating estimates by $0.07. Revenue of $392.99M, an increase of 21.4% Y/Y, beat estimates by $2.41M. The Bank's annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity for the third quarter of 2023 were 2.13%, 14.81% and 17.33%, respectively.

CSX (CSX) reported Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.42, missing estimates by $0.01. However, revenue of $3.57B, a decrease of 8.5% Y/Y, beat estimates by $10M. Operating income of $1.3 billion decreased 18% compared to the same period in 2022, with an operating ratio of 63.8%.

Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM, Financial) third-quarter results beat expectations and its outlook for the coming quarter also beat expectations. Shares are up 4% on Thursday. Bank of America, which has a Buy rating on the stock, boosted its earnings estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor.