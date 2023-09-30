BancFirst Corp (BANF) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops, Loan Growth Drives Net Interest Income

Despite a decrease in net income, BancFirst Corp (BANF) sees an increase in net interest income and loan growth in Q3 2023

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • BancFirst Corp (BANF) reports a net income of $51.0 million for Q3 2023, a decrease from $55.4 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company's net interest income for Q3 2023 increased to $104.3 million, driven by rising short-term interest rates and loan growth.
  • Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.4 million, a decrease from $49.3 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company's total assets were $12.1 billion, a decrease of $273.3 million from December 31, 2022.
Article's Main Image

On October 19, 2023, BancFirst Corp (BANF, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net income of $51.0 million, or $1.52 diluted earnings per share, a decrease from the net income of $55.4 million, or $1.65 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022. Despite the decrease in net income, the company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $104.3 million compared to $100.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This increase was driven by rising short-term interest rates and loan growth.

Financial Highlights

The company's net interest margin for the quarter was 3.73%, a decrease from 3.87% in the second quarter and 3.48% a year ago. The decrease in margin from the second quarter was largely due to an increase in deposit rates and a shift in deposit mix from noninterest bearing to interest bearing deposits. For the third quarter of 2023, the company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million for loan growth, compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $44.4 million, compared to $49.3 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was attributable to the reduction of interchange fees of approximately $5.4 million related to the impact of the Durbin amendment as the company now exceeds $10 billion in total assets. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $81.2 million compared to $79.1 million last year, primarily related to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.5 million.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2023, BancFirst Corp (BANF, Financial)'s total assets were $12.1 billion, a decrease of $273.3 million from December 31, 2022. Loans totaled $7.5 billion, an increase of $526.7 million from December 31, 2022. The company's total stockholders’ equity was $1.4 billion, an increase of $119.7 million above December 31, 2022. Asset quality remained strong with nonaccrual loans of $16.7 million, representing 0.22% of total loans at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

CEO Commentary

The Company reported a solid quarter at $1.52 diluted earnings per share despite the impact of the first full quarter of reduced interchange fees under the Durbin Amendment. Continuing headwinds in the coming months include deposit pricing pressure and increased overhead required to meet the regulatory requirements for a holding company with assets exceeding $10 billion. Regardless, our talented bankers combined with the Company’s fortress balance sheet and top-tier liquidity position us to compete favorably in the markets that we serve. - BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.