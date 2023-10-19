Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Rises to $22.1 Million

Significant improvement in operating results with a focus on organic deposit growth

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB) reported a net income of $22.1 million in Q3 2023, a significant increase from $7.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • The company's total assets decreased by 1.8% to $9.3 billion compared to Q2 2023.
  • Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share.
  • The company repurchased 142,888 shares for $2.7 million during Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 19, 2023, Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report. The company reported a net income of $22.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, a significant increase from $7.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Highlights

Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB, Financial) reported total assets of $9.3 billion, a decrease of $173.8 million, or 1.8%, compared to Q2 2023. Total gross loans were $7.14 billion, a decrease of $74.4 million, or 1.0%, compared to $7.22 billion in Q2 2023. Cash and cash equivalents were $309.0 million, down $136.1 million, or 30.6%, compared to $445.1 million in Q2 2023.

The company's total deposits were $7.55 billion, down $32.7 million, or 0.4%, compared to $7.58 billion in Q2 2023. However, organic deposit growth was $208 million, which helped enable reductions in higher-cost institutional deposits of $292 million. Time deposits increased $221.3 million as customers continued to seek higher returns on deposits.

Performance Analysis

Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB, Financial) reported a decrease in total non-performing assets to $53.4 million, down $14.0 million, or 20.8%, compared to $67.4 million as of Q2 2023. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $98.8 million, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 6.8%, compared to $106.0 million as of Q2 2023.

The company's net interest margin was 3.57% in Q3 2023 compared to 3.83% in Q2 2023. Net Interest Income was $78.6 million, down $5.3 million, or 6.3%, from $83.9 million in Q2 2023. The provision for credit losses was $8.0 million in Q3 2023, down $21.1 million, or 72.5%, compared to $29.1 million in Q2 2023.

Company's Commentary

“We are pleased to report significantly improved operating results this quarter” stated Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO. “Our team members continued to focus on “deposits first” as the top strategic priority, and by originating strong organic deposit growth again this quarter, that enabled us to further reduce higher cost institutional deposits. In the fourth quarter, we look forward to completing the long-awaited systems conversion and then being able to fully focus our efforts on business development and customer service.”

Overall, Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB, Financial) demonstrated a strong performance in Q3 2023 with a significant increase in net income and a focus on organic deposit growth. The company's strategic priority of "deposits first" has enabled it to reduce higher cost institutional deposits and improve its financial position.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.