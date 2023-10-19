Bill Ackman Boosts Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

On October 19, 2023, renowned investor Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) increased his stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH, Financial), a leading real estate company in the USA. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the company's financial health and stock performance.

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), the co-investment manager for hedge-fund group Gotham Partners LP, established Pershing Square in November 2003 with $54 million raised from three investors. Ackman began his career in the real estate business, working for his father before starting Gotham. Ackman is an activist investor who purchases the common stocks of public companies and advocates for changes to realize the companies' values. He buys stocks trading at a discount and sells when the companies reach their appraised value. His top holdings include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG, Financial), Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH, Financial), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT, Financial), Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial), and Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR, Financial). His equity is valued at $10.82 billion, with a focus on the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors.

Transaction Details

The transaction involved the addition of 120,839 shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc at a trade price of $68.15. This trade impacted Ackman's portfolio by 0.08%, increasing his total shares in the company to 17,337,846. This represents 10.92% of his portfolio and 34.61% of the company's shares.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc: Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, symbol HHH, is a prominent real estate company in the USA. The company owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the country. Its portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. The company's market capitalization stands at $3.34 billion, and its stock price is currently $66.64. The company's PE percentage is 27.57, indicating a modestly undervalued GF valuation. The GF Value of the stock is 79.63, with a price to GF Value of 0.84.

Stock Performance Analysis

Since the transaction, the stock has experienced a -2.22% change. However, since its IPO in 2010, the stock has seen a significant increase of 114.97%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -12.5%. The GF Score of the stock is 76/100, indicating a likely average performance in the future.

Financial Health of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc has a balance sheet rank of 4/10, a profitability rank of 6/10, and a growth rank of 5/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 5, and its Altman Z score is 0.74. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.08, and its interest coverage is 2.19. The company's ROE is 3.41, and its ROA is 1.24.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other gurus who also hold shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Donald Smith & Co, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). The largest guru holder of the stock is Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a significant move that increases his influence in the company. The transaction also reflects his confidence in the company's future performance. Value investors may find this information useful in making investment decisions. Please note that all data and rankings are accurate as of October 20, 2023.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.