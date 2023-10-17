Insider Sell: COO Wang Joanne Tzu Jung Sells 8,645 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago

On October 17, 2023, Wang Joanne Tzu Jung, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Karat Packaging Inc (KRT, Financial), sold 8,645 shares of the company. This move is part of the insider's recent trading activities, which we will delve into in this article.

Who is Wang Joanne Tzu Jung?

Wang Joanne Tzu Jung is the COO of Karat Packaging Inc. She has been instrumental in the company's operations, contributing significantly to its growth and success. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,645 shares and has not made any purchases.

About Karat Packaging Inc

Karat Packaging Inc is a leading U.S.-based company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of environmentally-friendly disposable foodservice products and related items. The company is renowned for its innovative and sustainable solutions that cater to the needs of foodservice operators across various sectors.

Insider Sell Analysis

The insider's recent sell comes amidst a backdrop of 11 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year at Karat Packaging Inc. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1715276894594723840.png

The insider's sell-off could be interpreted in various ways. It could be a personal financial decision or a response to the company's current valuation. However, it's crucial to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Karat Packaging Inc were trading at $22.09 each. This pegs the company's market cap at approximately $434.681 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 14.47, which is lower than the industry median of 16.11 and also lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This could suggest that the stock is currently undervalued, making it an attractive buy for potential investors.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off is noteworthy, it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's performance, valuation, and other insider trading activities. Investors should conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.