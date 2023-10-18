On October 18, 2023, Thomas Seifert, the Chief Financial Officer of Cloudflare Inc (NET, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Cloudflare Inc, as we will explore in this article.

Who is Thomas Seifert?

Thomas Seifert is the Chief Financial Officer of Cloudflare Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a crucial role in its financial management and growth. Over the past year, Seifert has sold a total of 509,010 shares and has not made any purchases.

About Cloudflare Inc

Cloudflare Inc is a leading company in the field of web infrastructure and website security. The company provides a range of services including content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security, and distributed domain name server services. Cloudflare's services protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code.

Insider Sell Analysis

The insider's recent sale is part of a larger trend at Cloudflare Inc. Over the past year, there have been 76 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend can be visualized in the following chart:

The high number of insider sells could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cloudflare Inc were trading at $63.03, giving the company a market cap of $20.99 billion. Despite the insider selling, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $145.04. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.43.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider's recent sale, the stock's low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that it may still be a good investment opportunity. However, investors should always conduct their own research and consider the company's overall financial health and market conditions before making investment decisions.

