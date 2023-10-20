On October 20, 2023, Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT, Financial), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, announced its third quarter 2023 financial results. The company reported consolidated revenues of $1,004.0 million, marking an 8% increase from $931.3 million in the same period of 2022. This is the first time the company has achieved a one billion dollar revenue quarter.

Performance Highlights

Michael J. Brown, Euronet's Chairman and CEO, stated,

I am pleased that we were able to deliver our first one billion dollar revenue quarter. This third quarter is a great reminder of how our product and geographical diversity provides consistency in our earnings despite the geopolitical and economic challenges across the world."

Segment Results

He also mentioned the company's substantial share repurchase, which largely offset the benefit to adjusted EPS due to the weakening of foreign currencies versus the US dollar.

The EFT Processing Segment reported revenues of $345.8 million, an 8% increase from $319.5 million in Q3 2022. The epay Segment reported revenues of $264.5 million, a 6% increase from $248.9 million in the same period of 2022. The Money Transfer Segment reported revenues of $395.9 million, an 8% increase from $364.9 million in Q3 2022.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2023, the company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $1,074.4 million, compared to $1,137.5 million as of June 30, 2023. The decrease in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents is mainly due to approximately $300 million in share repurchases and working capital fluctuations, partially offset by cash generated from operations of $146 million and $173 ATM cash returned as the peak tourist season winds down. Total indebtedness was $1,717.3 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1,760.8 million as of June 30, 2023.

Outlook

Taking into consideration recent trends in the business and the global economy, and historical seasonal patterns, Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT, Financial) anticipates that its fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EPS will be $1.75. Moreover, the company anticipates its 2024 adjusted EPS will grow 10-15% year-over-year, consistent with its 10 and 20 year compounded annualized growth rates.