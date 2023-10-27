Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA) Reports Q3 2023 Net Income of $21.6 Million, an 8% Increase Year-Over-Year

Core Banking operations report a decrease in net income, offset by a significant increase in Republic Processing Group's net income

38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA) reported Q3 2023 net income of $21.6 million, an 8% increase over Q3 2022.
  • Core Banking operations reported a decrease in net income, while Republic Processing Group reported a significant increase.
  • The company's Diluted Earnings per Class A Common Share (Diluted EPS) was $1.10, a 9% increase over Q3 2022.
  • Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA) continues to face challenges due to rising interest rates and an inverted yield curve.
Article's Main Image

Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA, Financial) announced its third quarter 2023 earnings on October 20, 2023. The company reported a net income of $21.6 million and a Diluted EPS of $1.10, representing increases of 8% and 9% respectively over the third quarter of 2022. Despite challenges in the banking industry due to rising interest rates and an inverted yield curve, the company has managed to increase its total company net income.

Company Performance and Challenges

Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA, Financial)'s Core Banking operations reported a net income of $13.2 million, a decrease of 12% from Q3 2022. However, the company's Republic Processing Group (RPG) reported a significant increase in its net income for Q3 2023 by $3.4 million, or 69%, over Q3 2022. The company's CEO, Logan Pichel, commented on the results, stating,

It is challenging environments like this that illustrate the value of our diversified business model."

Financial Achievements and Future Plans

The company's Core Bank loan portfolio had a 100 basis points increase in loan yield from Q3 2022 to Q3 2023. The company also plans to continue seeking opportunities to add more density to its five existing markets. Over the past year, the company has executed several key initiatives to strengthen its position in its markets, including the acquisition of CBank, which added density to its Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati market. The company also opened two new banking centers during the first nine months of 2023.

Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow Statement Highlights

The company's income before income tax expense for the first nine months of 2023 was $89.7 million, a decrease of 4% compared to the same period in 2022. The company's net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $70.7 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the same period in 2022. The company's Diluted EPS for the first nine months of 2023 was $3.60, a decrease of 1% compared to the same period in 2022.

Conclusion

Despite the challenges in the banking industry, Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA, Financial) has managed to increase its total company net income for Q3 2023. The company's diversified business model and disciplined expense focus have allowed it to continue producing strong results. The company remains confident in its ability to effectively manage through these industry challenges.

